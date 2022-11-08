Ex-Hull FC playmaker Will Smith finds new club following Super League move

FORMER Hull FC playmaker Will Smith has found a new club following his Super League experience.

Smith was brought in by former Hull boss Brett Hodgson in a bid to plug the gap left by the injured Jake Connor and he enjoyed a decent spell in East Yorkshire.

However, the former Gold Coast Titans star left England at the end of his short-term deal and has now signed for Wests Tigers.

The former Penrith Panthers, ParramattaEels and Titans utility joins the club on a full-time training contract Smith after playing 84 games across nine seasons in the NRL, which included four finals series.

New head coach Tim Sheens says Smith has much to offer the club.

“Will is a talented player who can cover a lot of positions,” said Sheens.

His experience will be very helpful because we have such a young squad.”

Tim Sheens CEO Justin Pascoe says Smith is a welcome addition.

“Will brings experience and he brings leadership, qualities that will certainly contribute value to the club,” said Pascoe.

It’s a pleasure to welcome Will and his family to Wests Tigers.”

Smith made his NRL debut with the Panthers in 2014 and played five seasons with the Eels.

He made nine appearances last season for the Titans before moving to England, where he played the final seven games of the season for Hull FC.