‘I’ve worn a skirt to a couple of team meetings’ – Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford reveals unique Samoa experience

CASTLEFORD Tigers head coach Lee Radford has been in the Samoa camp recently.

With former Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar moving to the New Zealand Warriors, there became a spot available as Matt Parish’s assistant coach – and Radford took it with open arms.

And it’s fair to say that the former Hull FC boss has been taking part in a number of unique experiences that he probably wouldn’t be involved in in Super League.

“It’s been different,” Radford told BBC 5 Live. “I’ve been dancing with my shirt off. I’ve worn a skirt to a couple of team meetings. I’ve let the side down on numerous occasions.”

Despite a heavy defeat in Samoa’s first game against England, Radford has revealed just how much he is enjoying being in the World Cup camp.

“I took a little bit of flack after that first game. DJ (Daniel Holdsworth) has looked after the attack and I’ve been looking after the defence so it’s been pretty fluent.

“There’s a good working relationship there amongst the group. I’ve really enjoyed my time here.”

Having said that, it’s not just the people that Radford is enjoying in the Samoa camp, but it’s the food too!

“The food has been phenomenal. I’m going to come out of this competition at twenty stone if we get to the final that’s how good it has been. I’m definitely going to get back in the gym and start a diet.”