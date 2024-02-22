Ex-Hull FC star Jake Clifford claims Super League pre-season was “a piece of piss”

FORMER Hull FC star Jake Clifford has claimed that pre-season in Super League was “a piece of piss” after returning to the NRL with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Clifford spent just one season in Super League with the Black and Whites, registering five tries and 54 goals in 25 appearances, impressing with his running game and ability to cause defences problems.

However, he probably hasn’t endeared himself to the competition after appearing on SEN Radio, claiming that a pre-season in England was so easy compared to the one he is currently in with the Cowboys.

Clifford said: “Pre-season in England was a piece of piss really, compared to what we go through here. I’ve enjoyed every moment of being back.”

Clifford previously told NRL.com that he didn’t want to leave the NRL in the first place.

“This has always been home for me and it feels natural to be back in Cowboys colours,” Clifford told media.

“I didn’t really feel like leaving here in the first place so to get the call over in England to come back, I was over the moon.

“I had a bit of growing up to do and a bit of learning to do and I built a lot of confidence in England that I am bringing back here.”

