Former England and Great Britain boss Wayne Bennett linked with surprise role for 2025

FORMER England and Great Britain head coach Wayne Bennett has been linked with a surprise role for 2025.

Bennett, who is currently the head coach of NRL side The Dolphins, has been linked with a move as coaching director to the Parramatta Eels for next season, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

Of course, the veteran boss will be stepping down as Dolphins boss at the end of the 2024 season with his assistant Kristian Woolf stepping into the role from next year.

That, however, isn’t expected to be the end of Bennett’s time in rugby league despite him being 74 years of age with a role at Parramatta being touted.

The Eels have struggled in recent years to make any inroads into the NRL play-off finals – and they haven’t won a Premiership since 1986.

Meanwhile, Bennett has also considered returning to the international stage, this time with New Zealand.

“I’ve expressed interest in the (New Zealand) job, yes,” Bennett told News Corp.

“I’ve spoken to the NZRL and I’m waiting for them to come back to me.

“This doesn’t mean I’ve got the job, there will be other applicants, but the point is I have expressed interest, the NZRL know that and they have a process going on, so I’m sure they will get back to me at some stage.

“I am waiting to see where it goes. I have been in contact with a guy to make it known I’m keen on the Kiwi job and let’s see what happens.”

