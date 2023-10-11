Ex-Hull KR boss Justin Morgan finds new coaching role

FORMER Hull KR head coach Justin Morgan has found a new coaching role.

Earlier in the year, League Express revealed that Morgan had been one of the frontrunners for the Castleford Tigers head coaching role following the exit of Lee Radford.

However, Radford’s assistant, Andy Last, was given the job before he was then sacked with six games to go of the 2023 regular season.

Meanwhile, Morgan, whose stock has risen considerably since becoming number two to Andrew Webster at the New Zealand Warriors, will take over the assistant’s role at the North Queensland Cowboys from 2024 onwards.

Michael Luck, the General Manager of Football at the Cowboys, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to secure an assistant coach of Justin’s experience for 2024.

“Justin is one the highest regarded assistant coaches in the NRL and comes to us after doing a remarkable job with the Warriors this year.”

As a coach, Morgan rose to prominence in the UK, leading the Hull Kingston Rovers to promotion to the Super League in 2006.

In seven seasons as a coach at the Rovers, Morgan’s team won 99 of 178 games.

