Ex-Hull KR boss Justin Morgan set to sign coaching deal after being linked with Super League move

FORMER Hull KR boss Justin Morgan is set to sign a new coaching deal after being linked with a move to Super League.

Yesterday, League Express reported that Morgan could be interested in the vacant Warrington Wolves position following the departure of head coach Daryl Powell on Sunday evening.

However, the former KR boss will be staying in the NRL after signing a deal with a new club to take him away from the New Zealand Warriors, League Express understands.

Morgan’s stock has risen considerably in the NRL since returning to the prized Australian over a decade ago.

The 47-year-old, who coached Toulouse to the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2005, made his name in the Championship and then the top flight with Rovers over a period of six-and-a-half seasons.

The Australian secured Super League promotion in 2006 and knocked out Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals that year as he turned Rovers into a secure top flight side.

Leaving Craven Park in 2011 with a 56% win percentage, Morgan has been an assistant coach in the NRL ever since.