Ex-Hull KR halfback makes shock professional wrestling debut

FORMER Hull KR halfback Terry Campese made a shock wrestling debut at the weekend.

Making his first appearance in the wrestling ring for Siam Prop Wrestling, it’s fair to say that the NRL and Super League veteran was a big hit in front of almost 2,500 fans in the Australian capital.

Campese played 26 games for the Robins in those two seasons, but retired from professional rugby league at the end of 2016 having also made 139 appearances for the Canberra Raiders between 2004 and 2014.

The former Canberra captain made the surprise decision to enter into politics, but pulled out as Labor’s candidate for the New South Wales seat of Monaro in mid February 2023.

