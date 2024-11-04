Dolphins and England hero Herbie Farnworth drops Super League hint

BY KEITH MCGHIE

SECOND Test man of the match Herbie Farnworth claims the current England side is still a growing force while pointing out that the international scene is also getting stronger around them.

Farnworth, alongside wingman Matty Ashton, scored a trio of tries during the two victories over Samoa and was in most people’s eyes the player of the series.

“The series was a success and we are building up for the Ashes next year,” he pointed out.

“Tonga have proved by getting over the Kiwis that they are a quality side and Samoa are also a top-class team. To get two results like we have against them is a job well done.

“They came out firing this week and it took us a bit of time to get into our rhythm.

“We have a very young team full of talent and, most importantly, they are willing to work hard too, which makes for a pretty good process when you put those two things together.

“It’s always nice to challenge yourselves against the world’s best and Australia are ranked number one, so it will be a good marker ahead of the World Cup.

“We have the talent and can put in the hard work to get the job done next year.

“To have Mikey Lewis – the Man of Steel – on the bench shows how good the depth in our squad is.

“Junior (Nsemba) is only 20 and even Kai Pearce-Paul (absent for the second Test with a calf injury) is still so young and this time next year they will have another year under their belts and can only get better, so they;ll be coming into their prime for the World Cup.

“I don’t take too much notice of my game and am just happy that we got the win.

“The middles were unreal and laid the platform for us backs to finish them (Samoa) off later on.”

Burnley-born former Wigan St Patricks product Farnworth has spent all his senior career facing Australia’s best in the NRL but the current Dolphins centre is not certain to spend all his career down under, stressing a move back to the UK at some stage is more than possible.

“It’s always in the back of my mind but for the moment I love testing myself week in, week out,” said Farnworth.

“We have a great club at the Dolphins with some great young talent like Isaiya Katoa, who slotted the field-goal to beat the Kiwis today (Saturday) – he is still under 21 and that shows the talent we have at the club.

“I’m enjoying myself but maybe one day Iâ€™ll come back and play in Super League.”

