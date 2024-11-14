Ex-Hull KR man Zach Dockar-Clay reveals he almost joined Super League side as he eyes up move

FORMER Hull KR man Zach Dockar-Clay has revealed he almost joined Hull FC as he eyes up a move to Super League.

Dockar-Clay came through the ranks at Parramatta Eels and then joined Penrith Panthers but never made a first-grade appearance as he swapped Australia for the UK in 2017.

The 29-year-old made 19 appearances for Hull KR during the 2017 season before returning to Australia to take up a deal with second-tier side Townsville Blackhawks.

Dockar-Clay finally made it to the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022 where he made 14 appearances before playing six times for Sydney Roosters in 2024.

Now, though, the 29-year-old wants to move to Super League.

“I’m very keen to explore options over in the Super League. I almost signed with Hull [FC] at one point but ended up staying on with the Roosters,” Dockar-Clay told TBR Rugby League.

“I really enjoyed my year there this year, especially the opportunity to start. I’ve had some great experiences in the NRL at Manly, Bulldogs and Roosters and feel I could add some experience to the right team.

“I was selected for the Kiwi extended squad for the Pacific Championship which was a great achievement this year. I am hoping to get something settled shortly so I can start preparing for the coming season.”

