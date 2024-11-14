Goole Vikings secure 19th new signing ahead of 2025 League One season

GOOLE VIKINGS have made their 19th signing with seasoned front-rower Jack Coventry ahead of the new Betfred League One campaign.

The former Keighley Cougars and Hunslet RLFC player brings plenty of size and experience to the Vikings pack, having made over 100 appearances at this level.

The 30-year-old adds to the club’s front row options, alongside the likes of Alex Holdstock, Jack Aldous and England Academy prop Joe Phillips.

Goole’s head coach Scott Taylor is looking forward to working with Coventry, who is eager to get started: “I’ve been impressed with Jack’s attitude and hunger and he is keen to show he can be a big part of this club,” Taylor said.

“He feels like he has a lot more to give and has really bought into our club culture already, so we’re looking forward to him grasping this opportunity with both hands.

“I’m sure Jack will bring plenty to our group, he is a good size, he can play a bit for a big man and his experience will be invaluable for some of our younger middles.”

Speaking about his deal, Coventry said it was an easy decision to join the Vikings and be part of an exciting journey: “I am buzzing to have signed with the Vikings. I am really looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season and having a good season,” he said.

“It is exciting times for the club and the town and there is lots happening which the rugby club can be at the heart of. It is a chance for us to make a bit of history which is exciting.

“Speaking with Clarky and Scott, the passion they both have for the club and the game and wanting us all to succeed collectively as a team made the decision really easy for me.

“It is going to be a massive opportunity for all of us and I want to build on a good season last year.

“I think they’ve built a really good squad and we can show we’re not just the new kids on the block. We’ve got a good mix of experience and young players and I think we can go well.”

He joins former Super League players Jamie Shaul, Brett Ferres and Thomas Minns, ex-Hull KR players Josh Guzdek and Alex Holdstock, ex-Hull FC academy teammates Lennon Bursell, Mackenzie Harman, Jeylan Hodgson and Callum Rutland, ex-York Knight players Ben Dent and Andy Ellis, ex-Featherstone Rovers Winger Manoa Wacokecoke, playmaker Reece Dean, brothers Jack and Harry Aldous, and local boys Tom Halliday and Ben Hodder.

