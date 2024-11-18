Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers halfback Blake Austin finds new role with different club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers halfback Blake Austin has found a new club where he will take on a different role than he has been accustomed to.

After leaving the Tigers at the end of the 2023 Super League season following a successful half-year spell, Austin made the move back to Australia and began plying his trade with local rugby league side Entrance Tigers.

Now, the 33-year-old has been appointed Junior Development Mentor at the Berkeley Vale Panthers – a Central Coast club in New South Wales.

The club posted on Facebook: “With a wealth of experience and a passion for the game, Blake will be guiding our young players, helping them sharpen their skills and inspiring the next generation of Berkeley Vale Panther talent.”

Austin spent five years in the northern hemisphere after first joining the Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2019 Super League season before switching to Leeds in 2022 and then Castleford midway through 2023.

