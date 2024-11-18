Club “quietly asked” about signing St Helens utility Moses Mbye

AN NRL club has “quietly asked” about signing St Helens utility Moses Mbye for the 2025 season.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has reported, in its Saints, Sinner, Shoosh column, that Mbye was subject to interest from unnamed Sydney club about returning to the NRL next year.

That interest, however, went no further and Mbye will remain at the Merseyside club for 2025.

Since joining Saints towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season, Mbye has made 31 appearances, including 22 during the 2024 season.

