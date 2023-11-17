Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Blake Austin confirms he has a club for 2024

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Blake Austin has confirmed that he has a new club for 2024.

Taking to social media giant, Instagram, Austin posted on his story: “Telling my 5 year old my new team for next year, told her, but had to explain it’s not on tv or in big stadiums, she said and I quote ‘ewww’.”

It remains to be seen which club it will be for next season, but it will be in Australia after Austin said goodbye to the northern hemisphere at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The halfback had been linked with a move to Featherstone Rovers for 2024, but with their failure to reach Super League, the promise of a full-time contract would not be forthcoming.

Instead, Austin was offered a new contract with Castleford with whom he played for towards the back end of last season.

However, no deal was struck and Austin and the Tigers parted ways after the 32-year-old played a major role in keeping the West Yorkshire side in Super League.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.