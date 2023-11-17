Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara would “consider” rival Super League job after admitting he has turned down Hull FC and Hull KR in the past

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Steve McNamara has revealed he would “consider” two rival Super League jobs after he admitted he has turned down Hull FC and Hull KR in the past.

McNamara, whose stock has risen considerably since taking over at Catalans back in 2017, is from Hull and is often linked with a return ‘home’.

Now, the 52-year-old has revealed that he would contemplate joining either Rovers or FC, having turned them both down in the past.

“Yeah, I would consider it,” McNamara told BBC Radio Humberside. “People ask me a lot, and it’s relevant because I’m from Hull.

“It’s my hometown, so it goes with it. I’ve had opportunities in the past, but it hasn’t been the right time.

“I’ve been approached in the past by both clubs – I’ve had a chance to coach at both Hull KR and Hull FC under previous owners, but it wasn’t the right time. I went down my own path, and I’ve left England for ten years.

“I left Hull 26 years ago to sign for Bradford Bulls, so it’s been a long time since I’ve been back here for good.

“There’s a joke that Hull lads get a nosebleed when they go over the bridge but I’d encourage anyone to go out of their comfort zone.

“My lad Ben has just signed for Leigh. He’s buzzing and knows it’s something different – sometimes you have to do that.”

McNamara has led Catalans to two Super League Grand Finals, one League Leaders’ Shield and one Challenge Cup success.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.