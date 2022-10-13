Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers boss Brian McDermott set to make surprise club move

Former Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers head coach Brian McDermott is set to make a surprise club move.

McDermott left his post as boss of Featherstone following a disappointing Championship campaign in which Rovers fell at the semi-final stage to the Batley Bulldogs.

The most decorated Super League coach in history is reportedly set to sign for the Newcastle Knights as assistant coach to Adam O’Brien, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Featherstone have already moved quickly to secure McDermott’s replacement in the shape of Sean Long, with Newcastle in need of inspiration following a dismal 2022 NRL season.

The Knights have been on the search for a new assistant for O’Brien since the departure of Willie Peters to Hull KR as head coach and now they have found their man in McDermott.

The former Bradford Bulls forward won four Super League titles with Leeds as well as two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge before moving on to pastures new in July 2018.

Ahead of the 2019 season, McDermott signed with the Toronto Wolfpack in a bid to spearhead their quest for Super League, guiding the Canadian club to promotion in that year.

The 52-year-old was made Rovers boss ahead of the 2022 Championship campaign as Featherstone aimed for Super League alongside main rivals Leigh Centurions.

However, a number of disappointing defeats to Leigh throughout the year as well as the loss to Batley in the semi-finals, ensured McDermott’s tenure ended without success.

McDermott is currently in England assisting the Fijian team at the World Cup.