England boss Shaun Wane names squad for World Cup opener against Samoa

England head coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-man squad for Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup tournament opener against Samoa at St James’s Park, Newcastle.

Skipper Sam Tomkins will enjoy his first taste of Rugby League World Cup action since the semi-final defeat by New Zealand at Wembley Stadium in 2013. The Catalans Dragons full back is one of five players with at least 20 England test caps to their name, alongside Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils) and Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders).

Burgess and Whitehead are among a six-strong NRL contingent which also includes Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).

Four players from Super League champions St Helens are also named, including 2022 Super League Dream Team selections Morgan Knowles and Jack Welsby.

England squad

1 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, Captain)

2 Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

3 Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

4 Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos)

6 Jack Welsby (St Helens)

7 George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

8 Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

9 Micky McIlorum (Catalans Dragons)

10 Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs)

11 Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders)

13 Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

14 Dom Young (Newcastle Knights)

15 Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

16 Matty Lees (St Helens)

17 Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors)

18 Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

20 Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

21 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

24 Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors)