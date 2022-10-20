Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC winger Tom Briscoe finds new Super League club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC winger Tom Briscoe has found a new Super League club following his exit from Headingley.

Briscoe joined the likes of Bodene Thompson, Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer in exiting the Rhinos at the end of 2022, but he has now made the move to Super League rivals Leigh Leopards.

The Leopards announced a rebrand this afternoon with owner and chairman Derek Beaumont leading a press conference to unveil the new look with a totally new kit, name and badge as the Lancashire club looks towards the Super League season in 2023.

As well as Briscoe, Leigh announced the signing of Warrington Wolves quintet Oliver Holmes, Matt Davis, Rob Mulhern, Jack Hughes and Jacob Gannon.

Alongside those, Castleford Tigers man Gareth O’Brien will be at the Leigh Sports Village in 2023 as will Leeds man Zak Hardaker and Huddersfield Giants centre Ricky Leutele.