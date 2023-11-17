Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity star Paul Aiton could soon became head coach of NRL side

FORMER Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons star Paul Aiton could soon become the head coach of an NRL side at just 38 years of age.

That’s because he has been appointed head coach of the PNG Hunters – who are said to be in the driving seat to become the NRL’s 18th franchise after The Dolphins became the 17th in 2023.

Having most recently worked alongside Justin Holbrook in the PNG Kumuls’ dominant Pacific Bowl Championship series, Aiton brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Hunters’ head coach role.

A former Kumul captain himself and a veteran of 250 first-grade games between the NRL and UK Super League, Aiton is perfectly positioned to guide an exciting group of young Hunters players into the future.

Hunters chairman Stan Joyce said he is “excited to see one of PNG’s finest rugby league products take the helm at the Hunters and help more of our young Papua New Guinean young men to develop and realise their dreams to play overseas.”

During his time in Super League, Aiton made 47 appearances for Leeds and Wakefield and a further 48 for Catalans.

