Ex-Leeds Rhinos assistant Sean Long reveals more signings for Featherstone Rovers ahead of Super League promotion push

FORMER Leeds Rhinos assistant coach Sean Long has revealed that more signings are in the pipeline for Featherstone Rovers ahead of a promotion push in 2023.

Long has already added the likes of former Salford Red Devils star Elijah Taylor, Toulouse Olympique centre Chris Hankinson and Catalans Dragons man Mathieu Cozza.

But, Long has revealed that more will be coming through the door at the Millennium Stadium with Super League the end goal.

“The end game is to get into Super League,” Long declared to his Featherstone squad.

“I believe we’ve got a f***ing great squad, we’ve added to the squad and we’re gonna add even more as well.

“My end game is to get back into Super League and coach Super League…As long as we lift that trophy together I don’t give a f***.”