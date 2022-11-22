Three potential candidates for the England captaincy in the 2025 World Cup

THE Rugby League World Cup has come and gone for 2022 – or rather 2021 – and now all eyes are firmly focused on the 2025 World Cup in France.

One of the main talking points of this year’s tournament from an England perspective has been the debate over the captaincy.

Entrusted by Shaun Wane, Sam Tomkins was given the nod to lead England through the tournament with George Williams taking the reins when needed.

But, looking towards 2025 and with the likelihood that Tomkins will have retired by then, who are three potential candidates for the captaincy?

George Williams

It seems the most obvious choice for Williams to become skipper having already gained Wane’s implicit trust. In fact, the Warrington Wolves man was perhaps England’s greatest performer at the World Cup and more than stepped up to the plate when handed the armband in Tomkins’ absence. Moving forward, Williams will still only be 31 years of age, making his experience vital in bringing the Paul Barriere Trophy back to the UK. His communication along the line as well as his devastating running game will be the key to opening up defences in that tournament.

Victor Radley

‘Victor the Inflictor’ isn’t nicknamed that for nothing. Indeed, the 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar World Cup tournament in an England shirt for the first time, dismissing claims that the Australian would not be as ‘English’ as the rest of Wane’s squad. Radley qualifies for England through his British father and more than did his heritage proud, leading from the front and excelling throughout. In fact, Radley was so impressive at such a young age that there have been calls for the Sydney Roosters enforcer to be handed the armband for 2025.

Jack Welsby

Jack Welsby is still only 21 years of age, but the experience he has gained up until now winning trophies with St Helens will prove invaluable going forward with England. Touted as the potential next Saints captain once James Roby hangs up his boots, Welsby would be a brilliant if slightly surprising choice for Wane to make as captain. Already under great pressure to perform at such a young age, the Englishman is more than capable of stepping up to the plate if needs be by 2025.