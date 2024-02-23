Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano to make stunning top flight return

FORMER Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano is set to make a stunning top flight return with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Tetevano registered 47 appearances and three tries in a two-and-a-half year spell with Leeds, but left the club at the end of the 2023 Super League season after suffering a stroke in training.

The prop forward had agreed a deal with the Wyong Roos of the Central Coast Division Rugby League, but he will be heading back to the NRL with the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have been trying to bolster their squad in the off-season, with Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho failing a medical meaning he remained with the French club.

New Zealand-born Tetevano started his NRL career at the Newcastle Knights, making 29 appearances between 2011 and 2014 before making the move to the Sydney Roosters.

There, the 33-year-old made 74 appearances before moving on to the Penrith Panthers for 2019 and then Leeds in 2020 where he became a marquee signing for the Rhinos.

