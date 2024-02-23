St Helens boss Paul Wellens details Agnatius Paasi recovery following horrific injury

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has given a refreshing update on Tonga international Agnatius Paasi in his recovery from a horrific ACL injury sustained last season.

Paasi tore his ankle ligaments, his MCL and ACL in a tackle back in the Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Leigh Leopards in July last year, with the hulking forward ruled out for nine months.

Since then, the 32-year-old has been slowly going through his rehab in a bid to get back on the field midway through the 2024 Super League season.

Now Wellens has explained the long road to recovery that Paasi has gone through.

“He’s coming along and doing some running on the Alter G treadmill,” Wellens said.

“That means he’s running on the treadmill but offsetting some of the weight to take away some of the tension so you’re not putting as much weight through the joint there. He is progressing.

“It has been a really challenging perod of Agnatius’ career, not only physically but emotionally as well.

“When you’re training lonely hours in rehab it becomes tough at times, but Agnatius is now seeing a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

“He has been able to get onto the field a bit more and integrated a lot more with the boys which undoubtedly help his recovery in the last few months.”

