Ex-Leeds Rhinos halfback Aidan Sezer linked with shock Super League move

FORMER Leeds Rhinos halfback Aidan Sezer has been linked with a surprise move back to Super League.

That’s according to Australian publication, The Daily Telegraph, which has claimed that “veteran half Aiden Sezer is poised to move to Super League club Hull FC at the end of the season.”

The publication continues saying: “Sezer was brought back from Super League by coach Benji Marshall to help mentor his young halves but the arrival of Jarome Luai next season alongside the emergence of Lachlan Galvin has made Sezer superfluous.

“It is understood he has attracted interest from England and will return to Super League to finish his career.”

Sezer has been with the Wests Tigers in 2024, impressing in a side that is likely to finish bottom on the NRL ladder.

Prior to 2024, the diminutive halfback had been with Leeds, registering 37 appearances over a period of two seasons following a move from rival Super League side Huddersfield Giants.

