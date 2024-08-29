Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet reveals chances of Bevan French playing against Catalans Dragons

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has revealed that Bevan French will play against Catalans Dragons this weekend following over a month out with a hamstring injury.

“Bevan will play, he has been excellent,” Peet said.

“Within an hour of getting that injury, we had a positive conversation and spoke about how he could look after himself during this period to hit the ground running at the back end of the year.

“We have to be smart but I won’t go into detail.”

Peet also revealed that Liam Marshall will play despite a deep cut suffered in the win over Hull FC.

“It was a decent cut with 20-odd stitches but he is good. He came back on in the game with a protective bandage.

Liam seems to have been more of a joker than ever this week so it has brought the best out of him!”

