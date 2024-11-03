Ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker finds new club following release from Super League club

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have announced the signing of Corey Johnson on a two-year deal following his release from Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

The 23-year-old hooker becomes the club’s first new signing ahead of the new campaign, after he put pen-to-paper to make South Yorkshire his new home until the end of 2026.

Johnson made 29 appearances during his time with the West Yorkshire side over the course of six seasons, but last season saw him spend spells away from the club in the Betfred Championship after spending time with both Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers respectively.

