England-Samoa registers staggering TV audience

ENGLAND ensured a whitewash against Samoa at the weekend, with Shaun Wane’s men running out 34-16 winners over their opponents.

Added to the first round triumph, in which England overcame Samoa 34-18, that win ensured a 2-0 victory – and meant that England had won all five games against Test Series opponents in the past two years.

There was a great deal of anticipation around AMT Headingley as Leeds Rhinos played host to the final Test – and over 16,000 fans flocked to West Yorkshire to see both sides in action.

Likewise, there was also a great deal of interest in terms of those watching at home, with Rugby League On TV revealing that the live coverage on BBC One on Saturday evening drew in a peak audience of 844,000 and an average of 741,000. That average equated to 10.3 per cent of the audience share.

Prior to the Men’s Test Series on Saturday, England and Wales Women also went up against each other, with the former running out 82-0 winners over the later.

Even then, though, there were impressive numbers posted in terms of TV audience, with a peak of 360,000 tuning in on BBC Two and an average of 243,000. That average equated to a 4.2 per cent audience share.

England v Wales Women

Saturday BBC 2

243,000 average

4.2% audience share

360,000 peak

England v Samoa

Saturday BBC 1

741,000 average

10.3% audience share

844,000 peak

