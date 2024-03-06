Ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker James Segeyaro finds new club following Bradford Bulls stint

FORMER Leeds Rhinos hooker James Segeyaro has found a new club following his stint with the Bradford Bulls.

Segeyaro initially joined the Bulls last year on a deal until the end of 2023, but a serious knee injury sustained ruled the 32-year-old for the rest of the season.

He had initially left Odsal to take up a deal with Wests Devils in the Illawarra League, but he has now signed with the Ivanhoes for the 2024 FNQRL competition, linking up with former Cronulla Sharks star Josh Dugan after failing to make an appearance for the Devils.

Segeyaro made the move to Bradford after enjoying a spell in the French Elite One domestic competition with FC Lezignan, with the hooker previously having a spell in Super League with Leeds Rhinos.

Making his NRL debut in 2011 with the Cowboys, Segeyaro would go on to play 155 NRL games, with most of those coming in a Penrith Panthers shirt.

He was infamously banned in 2019 after testing positive for a banned substance before making his return with the Manly Sea Eagles’ feeder team Blacktown Workers in 2022.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.