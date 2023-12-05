Ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming reveals why he joined Wigan Warriors after just one phone call

FORMER Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming has revealed why he joined Wigan Warriors after just one phone call from head coach Matt Peet.

Having left Leeds midway through the 2023 Super League season before signing for Gold Coast Titans in the NRL, Leeming is back in the northern hemisphere having signed for Wigan on a four-year deal.

Other clubs were interested in signing the Eswatini-born hooker, but Leeming has explained why Peet was the catalyst to him signing on the dotted line.

“I was at Leeds last year, went to Gold Coast and spent more than half of the season there. It was a really good experience again. I had a Zoom call with Matty Peet and I was speaking with a few other clubs at the time and it a was a really impressive call to be honest,” Leeming told Wigan TV.

“He is an impressive bloke, his values and what he expects with standards aligned with mine. After getting off the call, I spoke with Iestyn (Harris) – my agent – and said I wanted to sign straightaway.

“That’s testament to the staff that is here and the person that Matty is – it was just one phone call takes making my decision. I’m really looking forward to getting going and learning a lot as well. I’m still at the stage of my career where I am learning, I want to learn and get better.”

Leeming will compete with Brad O’Neill for the hooker’s spot at Wigan in 2024, whilst number nine Sam Powell is now at Warrington Wolves.

