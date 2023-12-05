Warrington Wolves signing linked with new club without playing a Super League game

NEW Warrington Wolves signing Rodrick Tai is being linked with a new club without even playing a game in Super League as of yet.

The Papua New Guinea powerhouse winger has signed a one-year deal with the Cheshire club, but NRL.com has linked Tai with NRL side The Dolphins following the culmination of the Pacific Bowl competition.

Of course, the 24-year-old has a close affiliation with Wayne Bennett’s side after training with them in last year’s pre-season.

Tai’s signing with Warrington was the winger’s first professional rugby league contract having been part of Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters for the past two seasons where he scored 14 tries in 34 appearances.

Upon signing for the Wolves, Tai said: “Sam [Burgess] called me and said there’s an opportunity. Even him calling was huge for me! I’m looking forward now to giving my all in pre-season, working hard and playing my part next year.

“During the World Cup with PNG we stayed in Warrington so there’ll be some familiarities there for me. It was a great experience for us Kumuls and myself and my family can’t wait to come back over to the town.”

With Tai only signing a one-year deal, it could set up a move to The Dolphins for 2025 when former St Helens boss Kristian Woolf takes over as head coach.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.