Ex-Leeds Rhinos man Iwan Orr, son of Castleford Tigers legend Danny Orr, finds new club

FORMER LEEDS RHINOS academy halfback Iwan Orr, son of Castleford Tigers legend Danny Orr, has found a new club.

Orr, who plays halfback or fullback, has signed for Hunslet RLFC.

He completed a BA (Hons) in Sport Business Management whilst playing for the England Universities team in the Four Nations and Presidents Cup where they were victorious and unbeaten in both competitions.

Having been coached by Jamie Jones-Buchanan at Leeds Beckett, Orr has a good rugby background with his father also being former Castleford halfback Danny Orr.

Hunslet Head Coach Dean Muir said: “Iwan has been on a number of clubs radar. He is a player with talent and a great attitude to learning and becoming a better player. He is someone I’m excited to work with.

“Playing at junior level Orr played with Joe and Olly Burton who were with the Parksiders last season. He was also coached by former assistant Coach Danny Burton which may have had some sway in him coming to the South Leeds Stadium.”

