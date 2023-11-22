Ex-England and Australia rugby union boss Eddie Jones reveals Super League club he turned down

FORMER England and Australia rugby union boss Eddie Jones has revealed that he turned a Super League club down to become director of rugby.

Back in the late 2000s, Jones was subject to interest from the Wigan Warriors – at a time when the Lancashire club was at a crossroads in Super League.

Jones, who coached England rugby union for seven years, reveals family reasons was the catalyst for saying no to the Warriors.

“I’d love to do it (rugby league coaching). I had a bit of an (opportunity) with Wigan,” Jones revealed on The Bye Round podcast with James Graham.

“Wigan wanted me to come and have a chat with them about being director of rugby in 2007 or 2008. They wanted to get Andy Farrell on as head coach.

It was just a preliminary chat. But they wanted to chat and my wife said: ‘No, we’re not living up in Wigan.’ London was cold enough for her!

“There’s been bits and pieces, people talking and asking if I’d be interested, but the timing has never been right.

“I used to go to every South Sydney Rabbitohs game growing up. One year I went to every game, I absolutely loved it. Souths are still my love. I’m really proud of how they’re doing now.”

Jones was also coy about what his future now looks like after departing Australia as head coach following the nation’s World Cup group exit: “It’s probably the first time I’ve decided that I just need to sit back now. I’ve been basically coaching consistently since ‘96.

“I’m just going to sit back and if someone offers me a job, I’d have to make sure it’s the right job. If it is, I’ll give it a go. I’d like to keep coaching internationally but we will wait and see.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.