Ex-Leeds Rhinos prop Ava Seumanufagai set for Super League return following Canterbury Bulldogs exit

FORMER Leeds Rhinos prop Ava Seumanufagai is reportedly set for a Super League return following his exit from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 31-year-old won the Challenge Cup with Leeds back in 2020, earning him a reputation for himself as one of the Rhinos’ most formidable forwards in that time.

His form earned a move to Canterbury but he played just seven games in 2022 following a soleus calf injury and now the Bulldogs have confirmed his exit.

“Ava brought great energy and experience to Belmore. He was a leader amongst the younger players and was someone who always led the way in terms of his attitude at training and desire to improve,” said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Warburton.

“The Bulldogs would like to thank Ava for guiding his teammates and for his work ethic and contribution to our club. We wish him and his family all the best for their future endeavours.”

In response to that, zerotackle has reported that Seumanufagai could be heading back to Super League with a number of clubs still yet to fill their quota spots for 2023.

One of those clubs is former side Leeds whilst Wakefield Trinity, Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves could also bring in another overseas recruit.