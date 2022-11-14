Castleford and Great Britain hero Kevin Beardmore passes away aged 62

CASTLEFORD and Great Britain hero Kevin Beardmore has passed away following a short illness.

The 62-year-old earned a reputation for himself on the rugby league field for being a tough and tenacious hooker, playing his whole career for his hometown club Castleford.

Kevin, twin of Bob, starred for the West Yorkshire club between 1978 to 1992, winning the Challenge Cup Final alongside his brother in 1986.

Never one to take a backwards step, Beardmore earned 11 caps for Great Britain and one for England whilst the hooker was selected for Great Britain’s tour of Australia in 1988.

Everyone at League Express sends their condolences to the Beardmore family.