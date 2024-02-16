Ex-Leeds Rhinos stalwart Ryan Bailey blasts red card handed to Franklin Pele and Super League referees as “uneducated”

IT’S fair to say that former Leeds Rhinos stalwart Ryan Bailey is known for his outspoken opinions.

And he has taken to social media giant X to profess his displeasure at the red card handed to Franklin Pele in Hull FC’s 22-0 derby defeat to Hull KR last night.

Pele hit KR captain Elliot Minchella with a brilliant hit shortly before half-time, but he followed that hit up with a shocking swinging arm that set off a ruckus.

Referee Liam Moore sent Pele off in a derby day horror with fellow new recruit Herman Ese’ese and forward Ligi Sao also being handed yellow and red cards respectively throughout the game for foul play.

However, Bailey wasn’t best pleased with the red card handed to debutant Pele.

Bailey posted on X: “Pele sent off for a bit of biff in a Derby wow put it on report and let the game flow red card unnecessary! The reason being the same tackle won’t be the sane result throughout the year because the referees are uneducated. UK RUGBY IS EMBARRASSING.”

Meanwhile, Hull head coach Tony Smith took aim at his side’s ill-discipline, saying: “I thought it wasn’t good from a lot of people, we are going to learn from that. We made it hard on ourselves at time and let the emotions get carried away and you can’t do that.

“That’s the beauty of our sport, you have to take care of your emotions and fight hard in the right manner and we didn’t at times.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.