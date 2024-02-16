Castleford Tigers hit with two more injuries ahead of Super League opener with Wigan Warriors

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been hit with two more injuries ahead of their Super League opener with the Wigan Warriors tomorrow evening.

The Tigers host the Warriors at The Jungle with a 5.30pm kick-off, but they will not only have to do without captain Paul McShane, but they will be without new signing Luis Johnson and young starlet Fletcher Rooney.

Johnson has a calf strain with the injury set to keep the former Hull KR forward out for a number of weeks, League Express understands, whilst Rooney has injured his ankle with the fullback set to meet with a specialist to determine the verdict.

The Tigers already have McShane, Alex Mellor (knee) and Sylvester Namo (ACL recovery) sidelined for the opening weeks of the Super League season whilst fellow new recruit Josh Hodson isn’t fit for tomorrow’s game.

