Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Zane Tetevano set to make shock return to rugby league field

FORMER Leeds Rhinos star Zane Tetevano is set to make a shock return to a rugby league field this weekend.

Tetevano, who left the Headingley outfit towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season after suffering a stroke mid-season, has been named in the Cook Islands squad to take on Papua New Guinea this Sunday in the Pacific Championship.

Tetevano suffered a stroke in training in May and had surgery in June, but was released by Leeds to make way for Canberra Raiders halfback Matt Frawley.

Former New Zealand international Tetevano made 47 appearances for the Rhinos in three seasons and scored three tries.

The 32-year-old, upon his exit, said: “I would like to thank everyone at the Rhinos for the support they have given me over the past three years.

“Especially I would like to thank all the staff at the Leeds General Infirmary who have looked after me so much since my stroke and heart operation.

“I will always remember my time in Leeds fondly, and I wish Rohan Smith and the team all the best for the rest of this season and the years ahead.”

The Kukis squad is: Tevin Arona, Rhys Dakin, Esom Ioka, Kadiyae Ioka, Kayal Iro, Makahesi Makatoa, Justin Estall-Makirere, Steven Marsters, Esan Marsters, Alvin Maungaati, Davvy Moale, Takai Mokohar, Malachi Morgan, Rua Ngatikaura, Pride Pettersen-Robati, Lucky Pokipoki, Reuben Porter, William Samuel, Brad Takairangi, Zane Tetevano, Isaiah Cooper-Tetevano.

