St Helens to appeal Matty Lees ban as George Williams’ appeal set to be heard

ST HELENS are set to appeal the one-match ban handed to Matty Lees following the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings yesterday.

Lees was handed a one-match suspension for Grade B Dangerous Contact in the 12-6 loss to Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

That would rule the England forward out of Shaun Wane’s contention for the first Test against Tonga later this month, however, Saints will appeal the ban in a hearing tonight.

Meanwhile, George Williams’ appeal will also be heard tonight with the Warrington Wolves star having been banned for one game also.

