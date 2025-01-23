Ex-Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity fullback Richie Mathers names the best coach he ever worked under

FORMER Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity fullback Richie Mathers has named the best coach he ever worked under as a player.

Having come through the Rhinos’ academy to debut in 2002, Mathers went on to play 95 games in five seasons for the West Yorkshire club, with his prowess at fullback earning him a move to NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

Mathers would stay just one season in Australia before Wigan Warriors and then Warrington Wolves came calling.

Spells at Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, London Broncos and then finally Bradford Bulls saw Mathers end his career in 2016 after winning one Grand Final, one World Club Challenge and two Challenge Cups – the first two with Leeds and the second two with Warrington.

During that illustrious career, Mathers worked under a host of coaches, but he has picked out his former Leeds and Warrington boss, Tony Smith, as the “best coach” he ever had.

Mathers and Smith worked together at Leeds between 2004 and 2006 and then at Warrington between 2009 and 2010.

And, the 41-year-old had high praise for the Australian, who most recently coached Hull FC in Super League.

Mathers posted on LinkedIn: “The best “coach” I ever had. Both in the “game” and in “life” even without me consciously knowing it at the time.

“Forever grateful of you’re guidance to get the best out of me professionally and personally.

“A friendship that is 22yrs and counting. Here’s to many more.”