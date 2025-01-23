Willie Isa announces shock retirement despite one-year Wigan Warriors contract to take up “new opportunity”

WILLIE ISA has announced his retirement with immediate effect, bringing down the curtain on a nine-year stay with Wigan Warriors.

Isa, who has won three Super League titles, a World Club Challenge, plus three League Leaders’ Shields joined from Widnes Vikings in 2016 having previously had spells with Castleford Tigers, Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm.

He made his debut in the 12-6 victory over Catalans Dragons at the start of the 2016 season and went on to play 209 times for the xlub, scoring 17 tries.

On reaching the decision, Isa said: “During my time at Wigan Warriors I was fortunate to have worked with some incredible people within the game. Wigan Warriors is a special club and I want to thank everyone who I have had the privilege of working with.

“The fans, of course, are a big part of the club. I am grateful for the way you have all embraced me. The least I could do was play with my heart every time I wore the Cherry and White jersey. I hope you saw that and I have repaid the faith and support you showed me.

“The decision has not been easy and somewhat unexpected, but it is a blessing that I have been offered an opportunity to pursue. For me to take this opportunity, I have made the choice to end my professional career with immediate effect.

“Specifically, I want to thank the medical team and everyone at the club who has supported me throughout the recovery of my ankle dislocation and fractured fibula. I am extremely grateful for their hard work, time and support which has enabled me to return into full team training and experience the thrills of contact training again.

“None of this would have been possible without having the trust of Shaun Wane and Kris Radlinski who brought me into this prestigious club, along with all the coaches through to Matt Peet today. My aim was to help the team win trophies and I couldn’t be prouder leaving the club as a quadruple winner.

“Now I am one of you and look forward to supporting the boys alongside you – so please save me a seat in the South Stand!”

Head Coach Matt Peet Said: “On behalf of the staff and playing group we are incredibly proud to celebrate Willie Isa as he announces his retirement from professional rugby league. Willie has been a cornerstone of our culture, exemplifying leadership, courage, care and humility.

“His relentless commitment to the team and his ability to inspire those around him have made a huge impact on this group over the last decade. Willie’s influence extends far beyond his performances; he has been a role model for younger players and a true ambassador for our values.

“We thank him for his friendship and his outstanding contribution to the game. We wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his journey.”