Ex-Leigh Leopards forward Ava Seumanufagai takes up player-coach role following exit from Super League club

FORMER Leigh Leopards forward Ava Seumanufagai has taken up a player-coach role following his exit from the Super League club.

Seumanufagai, who also had a spell in Super League with Leeds Rhinos, left Leigh at the end of the 2023 season after just one year at the Leigh Sports Village with League Express revealing the news last month.

Now the 32-year-old has taken up a player-coach role with Campbelltown City Kangaroos back in Australia.

Seumanufagai made 13 appearances for Leigh during 2023 after joining the club from Canterbury Bulldogs.

It does, however, mean that the Leopards now have a quota spot that they can use elsewhere, with Dolphins halfback Anthony Milford linked with a move to the Super League side.

