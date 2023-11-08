London Broncos set to be given major boost with Dean Whare’s signature for the 2024 Super League season

LONDON BRONCOS are set to receive a major boost in their first season back in Super League with the news that one of their in-form international players is set to sign on the dotted line for 2024.

League Express understands that that man is former Catalans Dragons star Dean Whare, who was influential in the Broncos’ charge to the Championship Grand Final and their eventual victory away at Toulouse Olympique.

The 33-year-old has been plying his trade in the capital with the Broncos since making the move back in May, helping London steer clear from relegation in the Championship to the semi-finals.

However, the former New Zealand international – who has 20 caps for the Kiwis – did not have a deal for 2024 and beyond.

Whare previously told League Express: “I’ve got nothing sorted yet. I’m looking forward to finishing the year strong with London and then seeing what comes up.”

The ex-Penrith Panthers centre had been searching for a Super League deal earlier this season after finishing the season in Elite One with the Pia Donkeys.

That didn’t materalise, but Whare had been a key cog in London’s wheel to Super League and now he is set to pen a new deal, despite interest from the French Elite One domestic competition.

