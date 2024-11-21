Ex-Leigh Leopards man reveals he turned down Super League deal to make Australia move as Tom Nisbet reflects on “frustrating” lack of game time

AMONG those players to have left Leigh Leopards at the end of the 2024 Super League season was outside back Tom Nisbet.

Nisbet, who came through the ranks at St Helens, joined Leigh ahead of the 2021 season and went on to make just 14 appearances in four seasons.

Of course, nine of those came in Leigh’s 2022 Championship-winning year when the Lancashire club swept all challengers aside.

Since then, Nisbet has failed to nail down a permanent spot and has now exited the club.

Now Nisbet has reflected on his time at the Leopards under head coach Adrian Lam.

“My time at Leigh went so quick and I’ve made friends for life at the club,” Nisbet told League Express.

“I would not change a thing about my time there – I loved it. The players and the staff are all great on and off the pitch.

“Lammy (Adrian Lam) is a good bloke and an even better coach as you can see by Leigh’s performances the past years and how far the team has come.”

Despite his enjoyment at Leigh, Nisbet has admitted that it was frustrating not being picked week in, week out and that this ultimately led to him turning down a contract extension.

“Of course it’s been frustrating not being a regular first team player, being put in and out of the team is tough because you feel in yourself that you’ve done something wrong.

“But I need regular game time and this is the reason I didn’t stay at Leigh. They did offer a contract but as much as I loved it there I needed to think of the future and what’s best for me and my family.”

So Nisbet’s next step? He will be moving to Australia to play for the Townsville Blackhawks as Rugby League Live revealed last month.

“My next step is I’m leaving to go Australia and play in the Queensland Cup for Townsville Blackhawks.

“I’m really excited about this move so I’m going to grab the opportunity with both hands and hopefully rejuvenate my career.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast