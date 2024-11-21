Super League club forced to find different home venue for important clash

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been forced to find a different home venue for their important clash against Wigan Warriors in June.

That’s because the John Smith’s Stadium will be hosting a concert, with the new venue not being announced until the New Year.

Managing Director Richard Thewlis commented on the 2025 fixtures: “We have, as requested, a more balanced fixture list this year for which we thank the relevant authorities. Given that every game is televised again and the strategy is to have far fewer clashes of kick off times every club will have their fair share of Thursday, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays with varying KO times.

“Given our stadium re-seeding issues and those teams who share facilities like we do alongside more and more clubs entering the concert market the fixtures are now incredibly difficult to put together and our trade-off if you like for the fixtures being more balanced is that we will be looking to move the Wigan home game in June away from the John Smiths to an alternative venue as we have in the past when we had the huge pitch renovation project. We will firm up detail for that in the New Year.

“Our first competitive game will be an away tie in the Betfred Challenge Cup with the draw being in January and then we hit the opening round of Betfred Super league versus the Wolves on a Sunday afternoon which for many remains a traditional Rugby league day.”

