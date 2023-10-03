Ex-Leigh Leopards star Blake Ferguson finds new club

FORMER Leigh Leopards star Blake Ferguson has found a new club.

Most recently, the 33-year-old has been plying his trade for bush rugby league side Thirlmere Roosters.

Now, however, he has made the move to another country side in Kurri Kurri Bulldogs for 2024, who play in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

The Bulldogs stated on their Facebook page: “What a huge signing for our club! We are proud to announce that Blake Ferguson has signed with the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs for the 2024 season. Blake is a former NRL player, Blues State of Origin and Australian player and we are stoked to have him on board. Welcome to the Bulldogs, Blake! #pushkurri #kurrikurribulldogs.”

Ferguson became a big hit at Leigh after joining for just one season in 2022, helping the club earn promotion to Super League.

