Matt Peet on potential returnee, Hull KR’s Brad Schneider and message to Wigan Warriors fans ahead of Super League semi-final

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has given the lowdown on his squad, Hull KR’s threats and the lessons that he and his team have learnt in 2023 ahead of the club’s semi-final play-off clash with Rovers.

Wigan scooped up the League Leaders’ Shield last week following a hard-fought 10-6 win over Leigh Leopards to cap off a remarkable turnaround after an inconsistent start to the season.

Ahead of the clash against Rovers on Saturday, Peet has revealed that Willie Isa could return, but the fixture comes too soon for Ethan Havard.

“We are good health wise, the lads who have been out have been out for a while. There is the potential for Willie Isa to come back into the 21 which is an added bonus on and off the field,” Peet said.

“We had some lads who had some good minutes under their belts at the reserve game. You always wish you had 100% availability but can’t complain, but it’s too early for Ethan Havard.”

Looking at Rovers’ threats, Peet had high praise for Australian halfback Brad Schneider, who will leave Rovers at the end of the season.

“He brings composure and he has a great balance with Mikey Lewis. He gets them around the field and then Mikey is allowed to get his running game going and show the threat he is capable of.

“Mikey Lewis’ x-factor moments are probably a lot down to what Schneider is doing off the ball to get him in those positions.”

For the Warriors and Peet, it’s been a season full of lessons learnt.

“I think we’ve learned so many lessons throughout the year and often in the games where we haven’t performed. I look back to Leeds at home, that was a reality check and we then had a tough night where we won in Golden Point against Hull FC and we learned so much that night.

“I could go into great detail about tactics and strategy but what we have learned is we are very committed to each other and we have plenty ability as well.

“We are confident if we bring the best competitive us we will be a match for anybody, it’s just about doing that consistently.

“It would be a great opportunity to have another week working together, being involved in such a prestigious occasion such as a Grand Final and it’s what you dream of when you start planning pre-season.

“We have worked very hard but Hull KR have done as well. It is important what it means to us but Hull KR will be very motivated to get there too.

“It’s been a bit too long for our fans and they have been outstanding in their support for us.”

Speaking about Wigan fans, Peet has called for the supporters to turn up in numbers.

“I encourage our fans to get out and support us and not look past this game as we have learned these fixtures can go either way.

“I’m glad we are at home but I’m under no illusions that Hull KR are coming to play.”

