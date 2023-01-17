Ex-Leigh Leopards star Blake Ferguson’s new club now confirmed following Super League exit

FORMER LEIGH LEOPARDS star Blake Ferguson has landed a new club following his exit from Super League.

League Express had revealed that Ferguson had rejoined the Thirlmere Roosters Old Boys last week – the club which the winger had been a part of in-between his ill-fated rugby union spell and his move to Leigh.

Ferguson is also working alongside in a manual job, meaning any likelihood of an NRL return are very slim indeed.

The Roosters currently play in the Group 6 Rugby League competition, with NRL badboy Curtis Scott also amongst their ranks after being blocked from registering with the Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2022 season.

Scott had been set to join the Eels on a train-and-trial deal, but was facing a lengthy court case.

The club confirmed the signing via Facebook.