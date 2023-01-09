Ex-Leigh Leopards star opens up on Super League exit and STILL being owed money by Toronto Wolfpack

IT was one of the most dominant media stories back in 2020 and 2021: the demise of the Toronto Wolfpack.

The rise of the Wolfpack had taken rugby league by storm as, in just three seasons, the Canadian side had gone from League One to Super League.

But, as quickly as it began, the rugby league dream crumbled for Toronto, backing out of Super League 2020 due to financial concerns and logistics at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic before being rejected entry back in.

Following that demise, news stories emerged about players and staff not being paid and one of those was Australian playmaker Blake Wallace, who starred in 75 games for the Canadian side over four seasons.

Now, he has revealed that there are still people chasing it up, but he isn’t too bothered about the outcome.

“We’ve got people in our corner who are chasing all that up. If it happens, great, if it doesn’t then it’s all good,” Wallace told League Express.

“I’m in a good position and I’m happy. I’m not too worried about what’s sort of going on there. It’s one of those things, it’s unfortunate the way it ended but it’s been a few years now. If it was to happen then it’s an added bonus.”

For Wallace, his time in Super League was short-lived with the Wolfpack, but it was perhaps even shorter with his next club – the newly rebranded Leigh Leopards.

After just three appearances for the Lancashire club, the halfback was forced to retire due to concussion problems. That being said, Wallace is thankful for the opportunity with the Leopards and will be watching Adrian Lam’s men with an eager eye in 2023.

“I enjoyed my time at Leigh, it was just unfortunate how things panned out with me getting injured and only playing three games for the club,” Wallace continued.

“I would have loved to have offered more in regards to my time there. How things worked out it wasn’t to be but I can’t thank the club enough for giving me an opportunity and I wish them all the best for the season in Super League.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how they do and I’m hoping they give it a red hot crack this year.”