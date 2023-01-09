Is a new stadium necessary for Super League sides or is redevelopment the way forward in rugby league?

EVERY season there is the debate about whether a new stadium is the route to go down or if redevelopment is the way forward.

Looking back in Super League history, both strategies have been attempted by top flight clubs, Championship sides and League One teams – with varying degrees of success.

In recent times, redevelopment seems to be the name of the game with Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers going down this route in Super League with the likes of Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs doing exactly the same in the second tier.

Prior to just a few years ago, a new stadium appeared to be the way forward, with St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors going down that route.

New venues such as the Halliwell Jones Stadium and the Totally Wicked Stadium have gone down a storm since their construction, but the footballing venues of the DW Stadium, MKM Stadium and John Smith’s Stadium are rarely full unless it’s a derby fixture.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ redevelopment of Headingley is perhaps one of the greatest pieces of modernisation you will see in rugby league. Though the original South and North Stands have gone, none of the atmosphere nor aura of Headingley has disappeared.

Likewise, Hull KR’s Craven Park redevelopment has been a success, with the new stand opposite Craven Streat being well-liked by away and home fans in general.

It’s now Wakefield’s turn whose modernisation attempt of Belle Vue already looks to be impressive with the East Stand being fully demolished and replaced by steel frameworks as work now approaches the North Stand.

Instead of moving to a site near the M62, Castleford have decided to focus on developing the Jungle with ambitious plans outlined last month which have now been submitted to the council.

Though moving into a new stadium can bring it with a fresh start, it can also lose the whole aura of a traditional venue. Leeds have proved that a state-of-the-art build is possible on the same ground at which the original once stood.

And it seems that other Super League sides now believe this is the best way forward.