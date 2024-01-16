Ex-London Broncos and Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare set to sign for new club

FORMER London Broncos and Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare is set to sign for a new club.

That’s according to Treize Mondial which has reported that Whare is set to sign for Pia Donkeys in the French Elite One competition.

Of course, the former New Zealand international has history with the French competition, having played for the Donkeys during the 2023 season.

Following the culmination of the Elite One season, the former Catalans man signed for London for the 2023 Championship campaign, playing a stellar role as the Broncos defied the odds to make it all the way to Super League following impressive victories over Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique.

The ex-Penrith Panthers centre had been searching for a Super League deal last year after finishing the season with Pia, but, whilst that wasn’t forthcoming, the 33-year-old made quite the impression at London to help Mike Eccles’ side to glory in 2023.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.