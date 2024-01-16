Bradford Bulls CEO on potential investment, recruitment latest and targeting Championship Grand Final success

BRADFORD BULLS, after a decade outside Super League, are slowly building their way back as a club – both on and off the field.

The Odsal outfit finished inside the Championship play-offs in 2023 before losing out to Toulouse Olympique in the semi-finals whilst off the field, the club continued to maintain a stable footing.

In recent weeks and months, rugby league has seen the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers attract new investment in a bid to take the respective clubs to the next level.

Could Bradford follow suit? Chief executive Jason Hirst has revealed that talks with potential investors are ongoing.

“Following a lot of hard work and our much improved on and off-field performance in 2023, I’m now having far more regular discussions about new investment, than when I first became CEO in May 2022,” Hirst told League Express.

“That’s meant that we finished 2023 with an extended, more diverse and financially powered ownership group. Discussions with other potential investors remain ongoing.

“So we will publicly announce any further developments as and when appropriate.”

The Bulls have a new look coaching staff for the 2024 Championship season with Eamon O’Carroll taking the reins as head coach whilst the likes of Mitch Souter, Daniel Smith, John Davies and Will Oakes have made the move to Odsal.

Will Bradford be adding to the squad for next season?

“Our recruitment (and retention) process is continual, so there is the possibility that we’ll be adding to the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

“That said, we’re happy with the squad at this stage of the year, so any additions would have to be for the right person at the right value.”

Like all clubs, the eventual aim for the Bulls is Super League, and, buoyed by a strong 12.02 points following last year’s IMG provisional grading, Hirst is keen for glory in 2024.

“Initially, we want to progress deeply into both the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup and Betfred Challenge Cup competitions.

“Our priority is, however, to return to Super League at the earliest opportunity, so we want to target a top four league finish to give us the best opportunity of winning the 2024 Championship Grand Final.”

